A woman was struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon while driving her motorized scooter on the sidewalk.
First responders were called shortly after 4 p.m. to the Super Wash on Main, near Cherry Lane Shopping Centre.
An eyewitness, who wished to remain anonymous, said the black truck which struck the woman was attempting to pull out of the parking lot onto Main Street.
“He came up, he hit her,” she said. “His truck went right up on top because it went over. Both front wheels were on top of the wheelchair. Then he started pulling back, and I started screaming for my husband. She was pinned under the vehicle.”
The witness said the woman was bleeding badly from her head and legs.
“She’s pretty seriously hurt,” she said.
Groceries were inside the motorized scooter.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and was cooperating with police.
When asked by paramedics how fast he was driving when he hit the woman, the driver responded, “Like two kilometres.”
