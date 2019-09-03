Lifetime Penticton resident Sam Drossos lived his life how he wanted.
“I don’t know of anyone who had a better mix of work and relaxation and sports,” said his daughter, Karla Kozakevich.
Drossos passed away after a heart attack on Aug. 25.
Kozakevich, who represents Naramata on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, which she also chairs, has many fond memories of her father, whom she says was an avid sports and car lover.
Drossos was born Dec. 17, 1928, in Penticton, and spent nearly 50 years of his life managing the family business, the Three Gables Hotel, on Martin Street. The business sold in 1996 and Drossos retired.
“He remained big in sports,” said Kozakevich. “He loved golf. If he wasn’t at the business, he was at the golf course.”
One of Kozakevich’s fondest memories is how her father always encouraged her and her brother to do what they loved.
Whether it be sports, politics or race car driving, Kozakevich and her brother, Bill Drossos, both agreed it was their father’s support that helped get them to where they are today.
“When it came to sports, whether it was my sister or myself, he was always there to support us,” said Bill. “He knew the value of sports and what it does to build character. He had a never-say-die attitude.”
Bill said he believes his dad’s passion for cars is what drove Bill to becoming a race car driver, as well as owning the members-only Area 27 track in Oliver.
“He was buying super-cars before the word super-car even existed,” said Bill.
Drossos’s memory was always sharp, right up until the end.
“He had an amazing amount of data, and he was able to remember things from his youth, from being seven years old,” said Bill.
Bill also said his father spent his time from ages 68 to 88 “shooting his age” at the golf course every year.
And at 87, Drossos was racing Bill around the Area 27 track.
