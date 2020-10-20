The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
9:24 a.m. Lakeshore Drive, Penticton. Natural gas leak.
10:07 a.m. Garnet Valley Road, Summerland. Burning complaint.
10:30 a.m. Old Golf Course Road, Oliver. Burning complaint.
11:39 a.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
3:14 p.m. Highway 3A, Kaleden. Motor-vehicle incident.
4:21 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:24 p.m. Princeton Pit, Summerland. Burning complaint.