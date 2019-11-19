An RCMP constable from the Keremeos detachment is being credited with helping reunite a moose calf with its mother after the young animal was caught in a barbed wire fence earlier this month.
Police say the calf was trapped on the evening of Nov. 7 just off Highway 3A north of Olalla, and a bystander told Const. Matthew Groen the mother moose was nearby and refusing to leave without her offspring.
With no tools available, Groen returned to the Keremeos detachment and grabbed a set of bolt cutters, with which he returned to the scene to free the calf.
“These are the kids of good-news stories the public rarely hears about,” RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
“Detachments often have to use their ingenuity to problem-solve unique situations on their own.”
