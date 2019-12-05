B.C.’s police watchdog is seeking the public’s assistance locating key witnesses related to its investigation of a man’s death following his arrest by Penticton RCMP.
The victim, whose name has not been released, suffered a head injury on Nov. 8 during his arrest for theft from a local store. He was taken to hospital and escaped, but later returned by police. Once in hospital, his condition steadily deteriorated until he died on Nov. 14.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is now hoping to speak to the occupants of two particular vehicles who may be able to shed light on what happened. Both vehicles were in the area of Forestbrook Drive between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 8.
The first is a tan or grey Honda Odyssey with a hood deflector that stopped at the intersection of Government Street and Forestbrook Drive to allow police to pass. The second is a purple or grey Honda CRV that turned right onto Forestbrook Drive.
The vehicle occupants, or anyone else with information, is asked to call the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.
