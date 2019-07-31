Penticton's largest private employer is calling on the public to support law enforcement and for senior levels of government to provide more resources for policing and treatment of drug addiction.
David Prystay, general manager of the Penticton Lakeside Resort, is appalled by the criticism directed at the South Okanagan RCMP on social media and at coffee-club conversations.
"It's not the RCMP's job to babysit people. The police officers in our town have been great. At the hotel, they've always been there when we need them and our staff is very respectful of them," said Prystay, a Vancouver police officer from 1975-78.
Prystay referenced two recent events — a shooting rampage on April 15 that claimed four lives and a bizarre hit-and-run accident at Skaha Lake Park on July 21.
"The shooting was absolutely horrible, especially for the families of the four victims. But, how traumatic was that for the police who were working on that day? Was the shooter still at the end of the street? Was there more than one shooter? They literally put their lives at risk. I'd like to know if anyone on city council went down to the police station the next day to say, ‘Great job!,’" Prystay said.
"Look at the hit-and-run at Skaha Park. It literally tied up the time of many officers for hours upon hours. A vehicle being broken into is a low priority for police, although it might not seem that way for the victim."
He's calling on senior levels of government to help fund more police officers.
"Resources are stretched so thin, it's time government steps up to the plate. The two teenage fugitives who are being hunted down right now (in Manitoba), where is all that policing coming from? The federal and provincial governments also have to come up with a concrete plan to deal with the fentanyl crisis and associated issues."
He also believes RCMP should be better paid, noting their scale is lower than Vancouver city police officers.
Prystay blames social media, in part, for the change in people's attitude mostly because many can remain anonymous. Additionally, the fentanyl crisis is far different from his days as a cop when the drug of choice was heroin.
"With heroin and booze it is possible for people to get off it, to beat that addiction. It's my understanding that even if you can overcome fentanyl addiction, your brain is damaged for life. I patrolled East Hastings in Vancouver and in those days you would get a call: a man is down on the street
“You'd access the person and he would either go to the hospital for a medical reason or under the Mental Health Act he would go to jail for being drunk. It's not like today."
Prystay doesn't blame the courts.
"The court system is based on what the government puts in the Criminal Code of Canada. Jails are not the nicest places in the world, but not the hardest place ... at least in B.C.” he said.
“Your freedom has been deprived, but you're still living a better life than a lot of people on the streets."
