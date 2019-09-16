A formal policy governing how the City of Penticton will undertake community engagement is itself now the subject of community engagement.
“This policy reflects the lessons we have learned over the past few years as well as the best practices of other communities,” engagement officer JoAnne Kleb said in a press release.
“We are really formalizing what we have been doing to ensure we aspire to the same standards for years to come.”
The policy states in the preamble that the city “recognizes that the involvement of citizens in making decisions and setting city policy is fundamental to good governance and that their participation improves the decisions by hearing all perspectives, identifying issues early and building understanding of the problem or opportunity.”
Under terms of the policy, the city would rely on standards set by the International Association for Public Participation in order to determine what sort of engagement activities are required for a certain issue based on its potential public impact.
The policy is available for review now at City Hall, the Penticton library or online at www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca. Feedback on prescribed forms will be accepted until Oct. 5. The policy is expected to be presented to council Oct. 15.
