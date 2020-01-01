Kelowna's first baby of 2020 was a few years coming for her proud new parents.
The as-yet unnamed child was born at Kelowna General Hospital at 6:02 a.m. on Jan. 1. The due date was Jan. 3
The baby is the first for parents Kelsey and Brian McCune, of Kelowna.
"We'd been trying to get pregnant for about four years, and we'd almost thought it wasn't going to happen for us, so this was a wonderful surprise. She's a perfect little girl," said Brian, a 41-year-old deejay for Kelowna radio station 99.9 Virgin FM who was born in Penticton.
Kelsey, 35, works in financial services at CIBC. The couple have been together for 11 years, and married for four. They met when they both worked in Calgary.
The baby's birthweight was five pounds, three ounces. The infant, who was the first baby born in 2020 in the region served by Interior Health, is healthy and the family expects to go home soon.
In B.C., couples have 30 days to register their newborn's name.
As to possible names, the two leading contenders right now for Kelowna's New Year's Baby are Bowie Elizabeth and Sunny Elizabeth.
"'Bowie sort of for David Bowie, but not really, and 'Sunny' because my wife likes that name," McCune said.
Kelsey is on maternity leave, but Brian, who goes by the on-air name of BMack, has a morning shift at the station on Wednesday. He'll be on paternity leave, however, the entire month of May.
Brian was born at Penticton Regional Hospital on May 22, 1978. He attended Queen’s Park Elementary School and graduated from Pen-Hi in 1996, leaving Penticton at the age of 20 to pursue a career in radio. Penticton listeners may remember him from hosting “B.C. at Night” for three years, a province-wide broadcast which aired on Sun FM for three years.
The little girl is the valley's first baby of the new decade. As of 10 a.m., Wednesday, Penticton Regional Hospital has not had a birth.
