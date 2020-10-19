TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20
• This is the second annual Beer Week in Penticton, look for a full week of special events at our craft breweries: visitpenticton.com
• Small Business Week in B.C.
• Advanced voting for Saturday’s B.C. general election continues, locations include Days Inn, Peachland Community Centre, Penticton Lakeside Resort, South Main Drop-In Centre, Summerland Community Centre, Summerland United Church, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
• You can still watch the Penticton Herald’s all-candidates forum (from Oct. 13), hosted by James Miller, view: Penticton Herald: the South Okanagan’s Daily Newspaper on Facebook or Castanet’s YouTube page, featuring candidates Dan Ashton, Toni Boot, Keith MacIntyre, Ted Shumaker with the media panel of Joe Fries and Chelsea Powrie (length: two hours)
• Tremendous Trivia and Slackwater Brewing are proud to present a wildly entertaining weekly trivia night, every other Tuesday, 7 p.m.
• Now showing at the Penticton Art Gallery: “To Talk With Others,” plus other displays, Tuesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (weekdays), 11-4 p.m. (weekends), runs until Nov. 7., 199 Marina Way
• Penticton City Council meets, 1 and 6 p.m. at City Hall, watch the meeting live online from City Hall at: penticton.ca
• “United in Art,” a new exhibition in partnership between the Penticton and District Community Arts Council and Canadian Mental Health’s Unity House, works can be viewed online: pentictonartscouncil.com
• Now on display at the Penticton Museum and Archives: “Celebrating 50 years of the Penticton Tune-Agers choir and orchestra,” also: “A history of Scouting in the South Okanagan,” Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon - 4 p.m., 785 Main Street
• Now showing at Landmark Cinemas 7: “The Empty Man,” (14A, 137 minutes); “The Honest Thief,” (PG, 100 minutes); “The War With Grandpa,” (G, 94 minutes); “On the Rocks,” (PG, 96 minutes); “Tenent,” (PG, 151 minutes), plus two old classics by Tim Burton: “Beetlejuice,” (PG, 92 minutes) and “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” (PG, 76 minutes), safe social distancing, for tickets and showtimes: landmarkcinemas.com
• The historic Oliver Theatre is offering private screenings of your favourite movies for up to 47 people, $10 per person, includes small popcorn and drink, minimum cost of $100, bring your own DVD or rent from Sundance Video, book in advance at: theoliverhteatre@gmail.com
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21
• Final day of advanced voting for Saturday’s B.C. general election, locations include Days Inn, Peachland Community Centre, Penticton Lakeside Resort, South Main Drop-In Centre, Summerland Community Centre, Summerland United Church, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
• Penticton Beer Week live virtual event co-hosted by Aaron Johnson from Cascadian Beer Podcast and Joe Wiebe from the BC Ale Trail on Facebook Live. Meet the people of the seven Penticton breweries, find out about their special collaboration beer, The Penticton Seven, and find out more about why the Lonely Planet named Penticton as Canada’s Craft Beer Capital earlier this year.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles present fish-and-chips, prepared by Cindi, 11:30 a.m.
- 1:30 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, liver and onions, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22
• Work Boots, Beer and Bacon, Happy Hour Even, 3-7 p.m. at The Barley Mill Brew & Pub Sports Bistro, part of Beer Week festivities
• Beach Vibes, Beers & Bites with Daniel Wesley, 7 p.m. at Slackwater Brewery
• Mandy Cole performs live at Time Winery, 7 p.m., for tickets: timewinery.com/events
• South Okanagan Seniors Wellness Society virtual annual meeting, featuring guest speaker Isobel Mackenzie, B.C. seniors advocate, 10 a.m. on Zoom, to register in advance, email: Marsha.Lacroix@OneSkyCommunity.com
• Penticton Elks Lodge, burger and fries, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.; wings or poutine, 4-6 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23
• Slackwater Brewery’s first barrel-aged beer bottle release from their Confluence Series, “Jura,” noon - 10 p.m.
• BCHL Okanagan Cup hockey playoffs, Penticton Vees (8-0) host the Salmon Arm Silverbacks (1-4-0-0) at the South Okanagan Events Centre, 6 p.m., with the game available with a free audio stream at mixlr.com/pentictonvees as well as on pay-per-view at HockeyTV.com.
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 257 Brunswick Street, fish & chips, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
• Out and About walking program for local seniors, taking all COVID safety precautions, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., followed by coffee, register in advance online at: info@seniorswellnesssociety.com or by phone at: 250-487-7455,
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, Friday Night Dinners, 5-7 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, fish and chips, coleslaw, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., to-go orders available
• Electric bike rentals, Pedego Electric Bikes, 37 Backstreet Blvd., prices range from $50-$60 for two hours; $65-$75 for three hours, reservations highly recommended, call 250-770-0576
• “Borat 2: Subsequent Moviefilm,” starring Sacha Baron Cohen, debuts on Amazon Prime Video
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24
• B.C. general election, polls are open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., for additional deails, the district electoral office is at 221 Main Street in Penticton, phone: 778-622-6850, or, elections.bc.ca, phone 1-800-661-8683
• Oktoberfest-Themed Day at the Barking Parrot, noon - 11 p.m., part of Beer Week festivities at Penticton Lakeside Resort
• Penticton Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., 100 block of Main Street, enter at Main Street and Lakeshore Drive, final market of 2020 season will be Oct. 31
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 meat draw, 2 p.m.
• Fraternal Order of Eagles presents its homemade burgers and fries, noon - 4 p.m.
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, meat draw, 4 p.m., dinner, 5:30 p.m., featuring live music with Kyle Anderson
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25
• Halloween crafting presented by Okanagan School of the Arts with Nikki Marshall from Okanagan Dye Worksat the Elks Lodge,register: okanaganschoolofthearts.com/courses
• Survivorship Dragon Boat Team Market runs every Sunday weather permitting, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on the corner of Skaha Lake Rd. and Yorkton Ave. Money raised is used for the teams’ activities and breast cancer awareness and support.
• Penticton Elks Lodge No. 51, breakfast, featuring fresh cinnamon buns, 10 a.m. - noon, meat draw and dog races, 1 p.m.
• BC-SPCA flea market, outdoors in front of Penticton Wholesale Club, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
--
Help us rebuild the community calendar. Email point-form details of your event, a minimum of five days in advance to: editor@pentictonherald.ca