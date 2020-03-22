Buffeted by heavy winds Sunday afternoon, a grass fire raced up the hillside on the west side of Old Airport Road.
Personnel from both the Penticton and Penticton Indian Band fire departments were on the scene, about 500 metres west of the airport terminal.
The main body of the fire, which covered about one hectare, was burning in steep terrain up towards a rock bluff.
Chris Forster, deputy chief of the Penticton Fire Department, said the rock bluff is a natural fire break, so crews will focus their efforts on the flanks and any hotspots.
While some open flame was visible, the ground is still wet on the hillside, which is covered mainly in grass and brush.
Airport operations appeared to be unaffected, as a WestJet flight landed as scheduled around 2:45 p.m., and vehicle traffic was still getting through on Old Airport Road.