Time for blue bags to recycle themselves.
The Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen will no longer accept any recycling placed in blue bags on the curb come July 1, 2020.
RecycleBC, which oversees recycling in the process, has banned plastic bags, pouches and sacs from curbside collection.
Rural residents are asked to provide their own recycling bin, with the RDOS suggesting blue containers, regular garbage cans or a rolling cart equipped with a lifting bar.
There is no limit on how many bins filled with recyclable items can be on the curb on a scheduled day.
