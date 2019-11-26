Regional landfills are gearing down for winter hours.
As of now, Campbell Mountain Landfill in Penticton will be closed Sundays through February. The dump will be open Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
The Keremeos transfer station will be closed Wednesdays through February, but open Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Oliver Landfill will push back its opening hours, operating through February from noon to 3:45 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Saturdays.
And the Okanagan Falls Landfill will be closed Saturdays over winter, but remain open from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. weekdays.
