Oliver residents, business owners and visitors are being asked to give their two cents on the town’s economic development strategy.
“The town wants to start building a shared vision, begin identifying ideas to achieve the vision, and developing clear community economic development objectives for the town,” the local government said in a press release Monday.
To share your thoughts, visit www.oliver.ca and complete a short online survey.
The $72,000 economic development strategy, which was funded by the B.C. government, is being drawn up by consultant EcoPlan.
