Oliver's gem

The historic Oliver Theatre is one of the small cinemas in small-town B.C. that have bucked the trend of closures.

 Silmara Emde

Oliver residents, business owners and visitors are being asked to give their two cents on the town’s economic development strategy.

“The town wants to start building a shared vision, begin identifying ideas to achieve the vision, and developing clear community economic development objectives for the town,” the local government said in a press release Monday.

To share your thoughts, visit www.oliver.ca and complete a short online survey.

The $72,000 economic development strategy, which was funded by the B.C. government, is being drawn up by consultant EcoPlan.

