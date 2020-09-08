An online fundraising appeal has been started for the family of a West Kelowna woman who drowned last week.
Christine Sebesta fell off her paddleboard near Bear Creek on Sept. 4. She was brought to shore but could not be revived.
She leaves behind two teenagers, both with special needs, and her husband Ian. He has been unemployed for six months due to the pandemic, but was to have started a new job in northern B.C. later this month, working away from home on a
14-day rotational basis.
The goal of the appeal is $50,000. As of Tuesday, more than $41,000 had been raised. To donate, visit GoFundMe and search 'Christine Sebesta.'