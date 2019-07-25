Penticton’s library is taking the pulse of the community in a bid to make sure it’s still meeting people’s needs in the digital age.
“The role of libraries is changing and we need to keep pace with the innovations in the service as well as the needs of the community,” chief librarian Heather Buzzell said in a press release.
“We’re developing our plan for the future and we would like to hear from residents about the direction we should take.”
To gather public input, an online survey has been posted at www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca and paper copies are available at the library.
The survey is open until Aug. 11, and those who complete it will be eligible to win one of two $100 gift cards.
