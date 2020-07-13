Mounties are investigating after a woman was apparently hit in the back by a small-calibre bullet while on her rural area property in Penticton.
Police were called to her home on the 2000 block of Carmi Avenue on Friday, July, 10, around 8:30 p.m.
“A resident of the property was walking outside when she felt a sharp stinging feeling on her back. At the same time, she overheard something drop to the ground nearby,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release Monday.
“After close inspection, her husband found the item, which appeared to be a spent .22-calibre bullet…. The woman victim developed a red mark on her back, but was otherwise uninjured.”
Police searched the area, but weren’t able to identify any suspects. Anyone with information should call the Penticton RCMP detachment at 250-492-4300.