A baby deer was euthanized Wednesday after it impaled itself on a wrought-iron fence spike, says the horrified Penticton man who found it.
Haynes Street resident Gary Young said he looked out his front window around 6 a.m. and saw a doe and buck standing by the fawn, which was stuck on the neighbour’s fence.
“The little fawn must have tried to jump the fence and got hung up on it,” he said, explaining the spikes are approximately 30 centimetres long. “It went right through him, right back there in the stomach area, near his rear end and right through his spine.”
Young said the RCMP were called, and an officer arrived approximately 20 minutes later. The fawn was shot in the head by the officer, he said.
“It bled out there, on the fence,” said Young. “We lifted it off the spike and laid it on the ground.”
A conservation officer then arrived on scene and took the carcass away and kicked gravel over the large pool of blood on the ground, said Young.
Young believes the city needs to get a better handle on the deer population to avoid these types of situations from happening.
“They are a wild animal,” he said. “They belong in the bush. They’re dangerous. This happened to the deer, and it was sad to see it happen, but many ladies walking their dogs here on the doggy trails, their dogs have been attacked by these deer.”
Young said he was told by the city two years ago the local government had no authority to deal with the situation, and that conservation officers were similarly unwilling to help.
“They keep passing the buck back and forth between them,” said Young.
The current city council voted in April to carry on with the current hands-off approach to management of the urban deer population that favours public education over culls or relocation to reduce conflict between animals and people.
Sgt. James Zucchelli of the B.C. Conservation Officers Service said such incidents aren't uncommon, and he encouraged people to place a rail over fence spikes if possible.
