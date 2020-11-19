Shoppers can expect to see more bylaw officers in downtown Penticton this holiday season.
Council this week redirected $3,500 from administrative savings into extra shifts for bylaw officers in December. They will focus on parking and traffic enforcement, checks for snow removal, COVID-19 safety compliance and general community safety.
“The proposed operational changes will provide a high visibility of bylaw services – contributing to a safe and enjoyable experience for downtown merchants, residents and visitors during the holiday shopping season,” bylaw supervisor Tina Siebert wrote in her report to council.
She said in a follow-up email the $3,500 is expected to buy approximately 45 hours of bylaw officers’ time, enough to run two-person foot patrols every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening in December until Christmas