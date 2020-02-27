Hundreds of pool sharks have descended upon Penticton’s Lakeside Resort for the 12th annual Canadian Cue Sports Association’s six-day tournament.
Tournament organizer Subrina Monteith said over 500 players from across the globe have travelled to the South Okanagan for the event. Many of them are returning players.
“There’s definitely some strong-calibre players here,” she said. “Some of them are considered masters.”
Three days into the tournament and every pool table lining one of the Lakeside’s ballroom were in play Thursday.
“We have single events, scotch doubles, teams – three man teams, five man teams and four person teams,” said Monteith, who is also the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen director for Area I (Skaha West, Kaleden and Apex).
“A new event we started this year is the senior’s event,” she added. “You have to be 55 and up.”
Opening the league up to seniors has brought in a large number of people Monteith says she knows personally within the community, but didn’t know played pool.
Overalll, Monteith says the tournament brings a wave of tourism to the South Okanagan during the slower part of the year. She added she’s seen many players enjoying local restaurants and even eyeing up real estate.
“We’ve attracted more players from afar,” she said. “They’ve got hotels, food, services in the community. Some of the wives are going on wine tours and going to the wineries. I see them out in our community, spending money which is great for the community. They love Penticton.”
Tournament player Olivier Robitaille enjoys the tournament and Penticton so much, it’s his fifth time back from his home city of Whitehorse.
“It’s nice. We like the venue and everything,” he said. “You have everything here. It’s a better tournament here.”
And he would know – he travels around the country for tournament including Calgary and even Vancouver Island.
“We try to have one or two teams for Penticton,” he said, adding five players from the league of 50 have come to the South Okanagan this year.
For local player Graham McCredie, it’s his second time in the tournament after a 20-year hiatus from the sport.
“It’s fantastic,” he said of the tournament. “It’s run professionally. I think it’s in the upper class of all the pool tournaments available to us.”
He added he’s chatted with many players from across the country and the tournament is a great way to make friends.
“Guys travel from everywhere here to play,” he said.
The tournament is being livestreamed on the Canadian Cue Sports Association’s Facebook, and the community is welcome to watch games in person with a concession stand on site.