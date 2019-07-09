Regular closures of the emergency room at South Okanagan General Hospital will lead to tragedy very soon unless things change, says an Oliver town councillor.
During a discussion Monday about key concerns Oliver council will address during the Union of British Columbia Municipalities conference in Vancouver in late September, Dave Mattes said a meeting with Health Minister Adrian Dix must focus on fixing the physician staff shortage that has led to the ER closures, as recently as this past Saturday.
“If it continues, lives are going to be lost and does the government want to be responsible for that?” said Mattes.
Under the current funding formula, ER doctors at SOGH are paid for each patient they see, which can be relatively few, and so are fighting to be paid by the hour like their peers at most other hospitals
paid by the number of people they treat during a shift. The Oliver doctors are fighting to be paid the same as their peers elsewhere, including at Penticton Regional Hospital.
Coun. Petra Veintimilla agreed the meeting with Dix is vitally important.
“We’re not choosing to live in the back 40 somewhere in the bush where we’re disconnected from the grid,” she said.
“We’re in a heavily populated corridor of the province thriving population in this area of the province and we don’t deserve a lower level of service than those who choose to live in metropolitan areas.”
The annual UBCM conference provides municipal leaders from across the province a rare opportunity to meet face-to-face with provincial ministers to voice their concerns about key issues.
The problem is they only get 15 minutes with each minister to discuss what they deem to be the most pressing and significant issues in their respective community.
With the deadline to submit requests for this year’s annual UBCM conference set for next week, members of Oliver council spent more than half an hour streamlining exactly what issues they want to discuss with which ministers.
Councillors narrowed down a list of topics for discussion with Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth to four subjects.
They include possible funding for a full-time officer for the Drug Enforcement Unit through a joint meeting with leaders from Oliver and Osoyoos. The officer would work out of Penticton, but would focus on illicit drug enforcement in both rural communities.
The other topics under consideration for Farnworth are funding for a full-time staff member to provide victims services support in Oliver and Osoyoos, nuisance property legislation and an inmate release support program at the Okanagan Correctional Centre.
Council agreed their conversation with Housing Minister Selena Robinson should focus on the Gallagher Lake Siphon project and the federal government’s recent decision to deny an application for over $22 million to complete this project.
Council also agreed a meeting with Brenda Butterworth-Carr, a former high-ranking Mountie who’s now B.C.’s director of policing, should focus on best practices for policing contracts, as Oliver taxpayers are expected to be on the book for 70% of policing costs instead of the current 30% once the town’s population officially surpasses 5,000 as is expected following the next federal census in 2021.
Policing costs in Osoyoos rose by almost $600,000 annually, to more than $930,000, when that community’s population officially exceeded 5,000 during the last census in 2016.
This article was corrected to clarify the pay model at SOGH
