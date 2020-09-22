The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
11:01 a.m. Brandlmayr Gate, Princeton. Alarm.
12:27 p.m. Baskin Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
1:38 p.m. McGraw Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:32 p.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Alarm.
4:38 p.m. Skaha lake Road, PIB. Car fire.
6:21 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, PIB. Medical first response.
8:48 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Penticton. Burning complaint.
10:02 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:48 p.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:49 p.m. Government Street, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
Tuesday
2:33 a.m. Ridge Road, Penticton. Assist other agency.
3:47 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
6:22 a.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.