The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Monday

11:01 a.m. Brandlmayr Gate, Princeton. Alarm.

12:27 p.m. Baskin Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

1:38 p.m. McGraw Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

4:32 p.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Alarm.

4:38 p.m. Skaha lake Road, PIB. Car fire.

6:21 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, PIB. Medical first response.

8:48 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Penticton. Burning complaint.

10:02 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.

10:48 p.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.

10:49 p.m. Government Street, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.

Tuesday

2:33 a.m. Ridge Road, Penticton. Assist other agency.

3:47 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.

6:22 a.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.