Early support has emerged for a non-profit’s bid to put up a five-storey residential building in downtown Penticton.
But to do so, M’akola Housing Society requires approval from city council to exceed the three-storey height limit currently in place for its property at 603 Main St., which was formerly home to a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant.
Based in Victoria, the non-profit provides homes to 5,000 people, mainly of Indigenous descent, across B.C.
It’s proposing a new 28-unit building in Penticton that would be funded by BC Housing and feature one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, 70% of which would be rented at below-market rates.
However, the proposal only makes financial sense to MHS if it’s five storeys.
“This will allow for a unit mix that meets the requirements for funding, allows MHS to provide homes at affordable rates, maximize the number of three-bedroom family units and maintain an office use on the ground level of the building,” the society wrote in a letter to the city staff.
MHS says it will use sloped roof design, overhangs and setbacks to help the building blend into the neighbourhood, provide 15 parking stalls and pay $13,000 cash-in-lieu for 13 more stalls it has no room to create on the property, which is currently listed for sale for $749,000.
City planner Nicole Capewell told council Tuesday staff is in support of the required amendments to the Official Community Plan and zoning bylaw because the project is largely in line with Penticton’s guiding documents.
Council voted 4-1 in favour of sending the proposal to a public hearing Dec. 7. (Mayor John Vassilaki recused himself because he owns a nearby property, while Coun. Jake Kimberley was absent while recovering from a stroke.)
Noting the property has been vacant for years, Coun. Julius Bloomfield suggested the site may no longer be suitable for commercial development.
“I think the highest and best use of these areas of downtown is probably shifting towards a residential use,” said Bloomfield.
Coun. Campbell Watt argued the project would go a long way to making Penticton more livable.
“We speak often about trying to make our community more walkable – or, quite frankly, more usable without a vehicle – and to densify downtown, we really only have the ability to go up,” said Watt.
The lone vote in opposition was registered by Coun. Katie Robinson, who noted the city spent an “inordinate amount of time” on an OCP update that was adopted in 2019 and that no other buildings on Main Street through the downtown core exceed three storeys.
“I’m actually somewhat shocked that staff is in so much support of this,” said Robinson. “I think this is a great project, but it’s just on the wrong street.”