Free parking will be in effect at all B.C. hospitals and health facilities as of Wednesday, April 1.
The move was announced by Health Minister Adrian Dix during a COVID-19 press conference Monday.
"This step is intended to help support the public, as well as our dedicated staff and physicians, during this challenging time, and also reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission from the continued use of pay parking machines," Interior Health said in a follow-up news release.
Calls for the elimination of parking fees at B.C. hospitals have grown louder in recent years.
In January, an advocacy group called HospitalPayParking.ca released data for hospitals in Penticton, Kelowna and Vernon that showed just 45% of parking tickets issued the previous year had actually been paid, while another 32% were cancelled and the rest were still outstanding.