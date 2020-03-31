A wave of community support has left one Penticton assisted living facility stocked to the brim with donations as it looks to keep both staff and residents safe.
Debra Saunders, the community relations coordinator for The Hamlets at Penticton, said she’s been brought to tears by the donations the assisted living facility has received after she put a call out for more scrubs for her staff.
“We asked everybody to please … when you get to work, we want you to change into a clean pair of scrubs and shoes,” she explained.
But several staff members, she said, struggled to find another set, especially with stores closing their doors and funds being limited.
“It really just tugged at your heartstrings,” said Saunders. “So we were like, ‘OK, we need to do something.’”
Saunders began putting out calls to community members, and was overwhelmed by the support she received.
Value Village, she said, went above and beyond to answer that call, bringing in part of its staff to help fill boxes of the scrubs it had in the store.
“I’m just so overwhelmed that they came in to do this on their own time,” said Saunders.
“Everybody just jumped in and didn’t hesitate,” she added.
One woman, said Saunders, donated 30 pairs of scrubs, with other donations left on doorsteps for pick up.
The Hamlets has been supporting its staff by washing their scrubs on site and leaving clean pairs for them to wear.
Because of the community’s generosity, the Hamlets has enough scrubs for its approximately 140 works, said Saunders. Should any more donations be received, she said she will be passing them out to other healthcare facilities that could use them.
“It’s been really nice in contrast to so much of the negative news,” said general manager Catherine Brett.
And the community support doesn’t stop there: The Hamlets, which is hiring several positions and is also looking for help running its new Skype program for residents and their families, said they’ve received applications to fill those roles.
The hardest bit, said Brett, is getting in touch with references as many businesses have shut their doors for the time being.