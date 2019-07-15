A 55-year-old man was rushed to Penticton Regional Hospital on Sunday afternoon after his legs and feet were cut by a boat propeller.
The man was out waterskiing on Okanagan Lake at the time of the incident. Members of the Penticton Fire Department met the boat at the Penticton marina in order to provide immediate medical attention.
“What I understand is he was in the water and his feet floated up under the propeller,” fire Chief Larry Watkinson said Monday.
Watkinson reminded boaters to kill the motor when people are entering or exiting their vessel.
