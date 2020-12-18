Qualicum Beach Coun. Robert Filmer says town hall’s environment is so toxic that he’s taking a two-month medical leave of absence.
His decision leaves the town’s normally five-member council with just three active members. Adam Walker resigned after being elected MLA in October.
Filmer said he consulted his physician prior to stepping down.
“Everyone deserves the chance to work in a safe, respectful, and supportive environment. It pains me to say that the Town of Qualicum Beach council currently exists in direct opposition to those values,” said Filmer, who hopes to eventually return.
“At a moment in time when we should be finding ways to treat each other with kindness, care, and support — I am devastated to find myself in an ongoing situation where an extreme lack of vision and any meaningful leadership, has left me in an untenable position, where I fear for my health and well-being.”
He will continue receiving remuneration during his leave.
The matter has affected his sleep and other aspects of his life, Filmer told the Victoria Times Colonist.
Much of his concern is what happens during in-camera meetings, which are held out of the public eye. Filmer said he has been laughed at and that private meetings can “get personal very quickly.”
He feels as though he is not taken seriously because of his age.
Filmer, 22, was elected to council in 2018. At age 20, he was the youngest council member elected in Qualicum Beach. His 2,380 votes put him second among the four councillors.
A year ago, a mediator was brought in to help council members work together. This was done at the suggestion of senior staff.
“It did not fix a single thing.”
Qualicum Beach Mayor Brian Wiese said in a statement following Filmer’s announcement, “I disagree with the allegations he has made and I’m extremely disappointed that he has chosen to raise them in the manner he did.”
Qualicum Beach’s average age was 60.1 years old according to the latest census.
Victoria Times Colonist