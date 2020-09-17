Joining the RCMP Musical Ride in 1996 was a dream come true for Katherine Hansen.
As a little girl growing up on a farm in Penticton, Hansen was horse-crazy. But it was when she saw the Musical Ride at age six that her future path became crystal clear.
“From that moment on, I had a vision to become a Mountie and ride in the Musical Ride,” says Hansen. “I had a little red cape and rode my black horse pretending that I was a Mountie.”
Hansen joined the RCMP in 1992 and her first post was in Saskatchewan where she stayed for four years. In 1996, she had the opportunity to make that childhood dream became a reality and join the Musical Ride.
The Musical Ride has its roots from the very beginning of the RCMP. In 1873, the North-West Mounted Police, as they were known then, relied on skilled riders to carry out police duties across the West. Members of the force commonly competed amongst themselves and performed tricks on horseback. It soon lead to them performing at events.
Today, the RCMP Musical Ride consists of a full troop of 32 riders and their horses, performing intricate figures and drills choreographed to music. These movements demand the utmost control, timing and co-ordination. The riders act as ambassadors of goodwill who promote the RCMP throughout Canada and all over the world.
“Children absolutely love the Musical Ride,” says Hansen, “and people are so moved by the performance they always asked if there was something they could take away as a souvenir.”
They used to hand out little cards with a picture of a horse and rider, but Hansen always thought it would be even better if they could give out a book about the Musical Ride to children.
Hansen traveled across Canada and Europe performing with the Musical Ride. She left in 2000 and was transferred to Newfoundland before being posted in B.C. in Princeton, Kelowna, Richmond and finally at BC RCMP Headquarters in Surrey.
After 25 years in the force, Hansen retired in 2016. But not for long. She returned as a reserve constable in her hometown of Penticton. Throughout her career, she never forgot the stories about the Musical Ride Horse. When her daughter was young, Hansen used to tell these stories to her at bedtime.
Earlier this year, Hansen was thrilled to be asked to rejoin the Musical Ride as an experienced rider. Her bags were packed and she we ready to go. Then COVID-19 hit and, like many, her plans were dashed. Then she thought maybe it was the time to sit down and write the stories.
“I always wanted to write for children because I knew there were other kids like me who dreamed of one day being with the Musical Ride, says Hansen.
“I wanted to write stories about believing in yourself, the power of friendship, and working with a team.”
“Harry the Musical Ride Horse” is the first of three books Hansen wrote while grounded by COVID-19 in her home. The RCMP Foundation has agreed to distribute the books through the Mountie Shop.
For every 100 books that she sells, she will donate 10 books to local charities, to assist with children and their families. The first 10 books are going to the RCMP Victim Services unit in Penticton.
The artist who illustrated the book is Trish Lafrance, who was in the Musical Ride with Hansen. The cover art is by Vancouver Island artist Joan Larson.
To order books or for more information, visit www.kateandharry.ca