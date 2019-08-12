Ever since she watched in awe as her cousin and other young women competed in the Miss Penticton pageant in 2011, Amrit Dhaliwal knew she wanted to follow in their footsteps.
“They were so confident and they weren’t afraid to be themselves,” said Dhaliwal, who is now set to return the favour for a younger generation as Miss Penticton 2019-20.
Dhaliwal, who was sponsored by the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, won the title Friday following the pageant and speech competition that concluded the event, which featured six contestants.
The 17-year-old is gearing up for Grade 12 at Princess Margaret Secondary School.
The months ahead will see Dhaliwal representing Penticton and the royalty program, which has been running since 1948, at myriad public events.
Her first such appearance was Saturday was on the Penticton float during the Peters Bros. Grand Parade as part of the Peach Festival. The ride was beyond her wildest dreams.
“I can’t even describe it,” she said. “It’s just this feeling of pride and happiness.”
Anne Hughes, sponsored by the Lions Club, and Faith Johnson, sponsored by Penticton Firefighters Local 1399, are the 2019-20 princesses.
