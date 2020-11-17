Two drivers have been fired by a Penticton taxi company after a customer claimed she was sexually assaulted by them.
The alleged victim of the Oct. 17 incident took to social media this past weekend after learning one of the men was back behind the wheel of a cab, despite the matter still being under police investigation.
According to the company, the man was mistakenly given a shift by a dispatcher who wasn’t familiar with the case.
“When management found out he was back on the road, he was fired immediately and sent home. Both drivers are permanently terminated and will not be put back on the road for Courtesy or Klassic Cabs again,” the company said in a statement posted late Monday on social media.
“We apologize immensely as none of this should have happened under our management. We do not allow or tolerate any of this behaviour.”
The alleged victim claimed she called for a taxi and was driven to a home in Penticton, where she was sexually assaulted by the driver and another man, who was also a cabbie but not on shift that day.
RCMP spokesman Sgt. Jason Bayda confirmed the driver, a 28-year-old Penticton man, and the other suspect, a 36-year-old Osoyoos man, have both been arrested and released while officers do their work.
“Although both have been arrested, the matter is still very much under investigation. Once completed, it will be forwarded to the B.C. Prosecution Service for charge assessment," Bayda said in an email Tuesday.
In its statement, Courtesy and Klassic Cabs said it was the first such incident in the company’s 25-year history.
“The actions of these two drivers do not reflect the actions of our other 50 drivers,” the statement added.
The company is taking additional measures to restore public confidence, such as installing video cameras in cars and making identification numbers more visible.
“We want our community to feel safe using our cabs and we will do what we can to ensure an incident like this does not occur again,” concluded the statement.