After postponing once already, the promoter of the Colin James Blues Trio tour that was supposed to visit Penticton later this fall has put off the show for a full year.
“Due to the current health crisis and the uncertainty surrounding live events for large gatherings, the promoters and artist have rescheduled the mostly sold-out tour to November of 2021 to have more certainty of the show actually taking place,” according to a press release issued by Kootenay Concert Connections.
The band was scheduled to play Penticton on Nov. 10 and Vernon on Nov. 14. The shows were initially set for March, but cancelled as a result of the pandemic.
“For those patrons who cannot make these rescheduled shows, refunds will be offered from Sept. 21 until Oct. 31 at the various outlets where you purchased your tickets. In Penticton, an appointment is required to apply for a refund. To schedule an appointment you are asked to contact the Valley First Box office at SOEC-BoxOffice@penticton.ca or at 250-276-2144, and note that you are required to return your tickets to receive a refund,” the release added.
“It is also important to note, that any tickets returned for refund will be available to the general public for purchase at your respective box offices, so if you have tickets already and are planning on attending, keep them in a safe place until next year.”