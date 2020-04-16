Don’t let the Economic Recovery Task Force’s name fool you: It’s not actually that official.
“It’s sort of been a loosely evolving working group,” says Blake Laven, director of development services for the City of Penticton.
“This isn’t like an official committee of council. It doesn’t have any statutory authority at all.”
The task force, composed of approximately 20 local business leaders and city staffers, was formed in late March to make recommendations to city council on how best to help Penticton recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first five suggestions, which included conducting a business survey, exploring waiving and deferring some fees, and keeping the parks and bylaw departments fully staffed, were adopted by council last week.
The task force meets by videoconference. There are no terms of reference, no official agendas, no official minutes and no way for the public to tune in.
Laven said such considerations were waived in the interest of getting the group up and running fast.
“It’s kind of an ad hoc working group that’s just helping is determine what’s best from the business community’s standpoint,” said Laven, who expects the group may disband as soon as May.
The next batch of recommendations will be presented at a special council meeting next week at which the city’s COVID-19 relief plan will be developed.
“During this meeting, council will receive details and will be asked to make decisions about the city’s temporary service level adjustments, capital projects being deferred, property tax deferrals, utility relief, the business tax multiplier and the 2.9% 2020 tax rate” increase, the city said in a press release Thursday.
“Staff will also provide an update on the findings of the recent resident and business impact surveys, as well as the steps being taken now to reduce city spending by pausing corporate business plan initiatives, temporarily reducing service levels and deferring non-critical capital projects.”
The meeting is set for Thursday, April 23, at 10 a.m. The meeting will be conducted via videoconference that can be viewed on the city’s website.