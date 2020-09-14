Rather than offer a carrot to encourage people to pay Penticton utility bills on time, a new system proposed by city staff would instead use a stick to punish those who settle up late.
In a bid to make Penticton utility rates more transparent and less cumbersome, council at its meeting today will be asked to permanently eliminate the 10% discount for early payments and create a new 2% penalty for late payments.
Those who pay their bills on time would not be impacted by the change.
At its meeting in April, council eliminated a 10% discount for early payments and instead cut rates by 10% across the board for the remainder of the year as a broad form of COVID-19 relief.
But rather than switch back to the old system effective Jan. 1, the staff proposal would see the early payment discount eliminated for good and a new 2% penalty added to late payments.
Initially, the change would cost the city $517,000 in lost revenue as a result of the 10% across-the-board rate cut being made permanent, but it would also bring in an estimated $114,000 in new revenue from late penalties.
Adopting the new model would provide a more equitable billing program, make city collection practices consistent with other utility providers, reduce the need for custom computer software and allow more accurate rate comparisons, according to a report to council authored by city revenue supervisor Amber Coates.
“A discount model is generally more positively received by rate payers than a penalty model,” added Coates, “although if they pay on time the change does not actually impact their payment.”
In other business, council will be asked to make a decision on which late-to-lake cycling route it prefers.
The recommendation from staff calls for using Martin Street, Fairview Road, Atkinson Street and South Main Street.
The most contentious leg of the route has been the downtown segment, where both Martin and Winnipeg streets were being considered, drawing the ire of some businesses worried about loss of parking.
Under the proposal put forward by staff, Martin Street would retain two lanes for vehicles and parking would be eliminated on the west side of the road and replaced with a separated, two-way cycle track. Parking would be maintained on the east side of Martin Street.
“It is a direct route, it minimizes parking and traffic impacts, and it has the highest level of support among affected businesses and residents,” city staffers JoAnne Kleb and Ian Chapman wrote in their joint report to council.
If council adopts the route as its preferred option, staff would then go out for a fresh round of public consultation to help finalize details. There is no money in the budget for actual construction of the bike lanes.
One other major project is also expected to move ahead today, when council is presented with three options for the east side of Skaha Lake Park that are set to go out for public consultation now.
All of the concepts call for the splash park to be replaced at a cost of $450,000 and upwards of $900,000 worth of improvements to the green space and lakeside walkway there. The key differences lie in how space and infrastructure is split between motorized and non-motorized users, like dragon boaters.
The first concept would see little change in the way the area is used today, with a new, bigger boathouse for non-motorized users like dragon boaters built on the existing footprint, and renewal of the marina and its equipment. It comes with a $2.8-million price tag.
The second concept would see the marina building repurposed for commercial use and a reduction in the number of dock slips that would allow day-use only, plus a new boathouse. That’s estimated to cost $2.4 million.
Finally, for $2.1 million, the area could be totally reconfigured to give even more emphasis to non-motorized boating. That concept would see the existing docks repurposed to accommodate non-motorized boaters, who would then see their existing boathouse removed to make way for more green space. The boat launch would stay, but there would be no docking, storage or other marina services. And the riparian area near the existing marina building would be expanded.
Today’s meetings start at 1 p.m. and can be viewed live on the city’s website.