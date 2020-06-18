A non-profit in Keremeos is hosting a free community barbecue next week just for the heck of it.
The event, set for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thursday, June 25, at 310 Veterans Ave., is being run by Lower Similkameen Community Services Society in conjunction with the Keremeos Adult Community Living Day Program.
Besides free hot dogs and ice cream, there will also be entertainment and door prizes.
LSCSS, which runs a range of volunteers programs, such as Meals on Wheels, plus operates affordable housing units, said in a press release the event is simply “to celebrate all that everyone does to be kind and to be safe” during the COVID-19 pandemic.