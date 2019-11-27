School District 67 superintendent Wendy Hyer has announced she will be retiring next year.
In a press release Wednesday, the district said Hyer, who was hired for the job in 2009, will retire as of July 31, 2020.
Hyer’s career in the public education sector spans back to 1984. She previously served as the assistant superintendent of School District 58 for five years prior to joining SD 67.
She also served as a long-standing member of the Ministry of Education Audit Advisory Committee as well as a director for the Thompson Okanagan Branch of the British Columbia School Superintendents’ Association.
Hyer also represented the branch on the Executive of British Columbia School Superintendent’s Association and served as a director on the board of the B.C. School Sports for five years.
Since joining the district, Hyer officiated high school basketball in the region.
The district acknowledged Hyer’s success of securing funding for rural schools in order to ensure they remain open while serving as superintendent, as well as improving graduation rates and helping lead the initiative of establishing the International Program.
At their next meeting on Dec. 3, school district trustees will discuss the next steps in searching for Hyer’s replacement.
