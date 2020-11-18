A major retailer says terms of its $78,000-a-month lease at a Penticton mall “no longer make commercial sense” and should be renegotiated for the pandemic era.
That claim and others form the basis of a lawsuit the parent company of The Bay filed against Cherry Lane Shopping Centre on Nov. 13 – the same day the mall filed a separate lawsuit in B.C. Supreme Court seeking to have its tenant evicted over unpaid rent.
As first reported Wednesday by The Herald, the owners of Cherry Lane Shopping Centre claim Hudson’s Bay Company ULC hasn’t paid rent since April and is now $709,000 behind, when combined with taxes and other charges.
Cherry Lane served notice Nov. 10 to HBC informing the company its lease had been terminated and it was required to vacate the premises, but the retailer simply refused and is carrying on business as usual.
In its lawsuit, HBC – which also names as a co-defendant a separately owned mall in Victoria where it has a store – states in Penticton alone the jobs of 66 permanent employees and 22 planned hires for the Christmas season are on the line in the dispute, which stems from massive losses The Bay is claiming as a result of the pandemic.
The biggest hit came in April, when the store – which was then halfway through a two-month closure – somehow managed $4,600 in sales, compared to $1 million in the same month of 2019, according to the lawsuit, which puts October sales at $1.4 million, down from $2.6 million a year earlier.
Those losses “would not have been nearly as substantial,” HBC alleges, if Cherry Lane had taken adequate measures to reassure customers it’s safe to visit the mall during the pandemic.
Such measures should have included new marketing efforts and facility upgrades, according to HBC, which claims partial closure of the mall’s food court also hurt its business.
As a result, HBC suggests, it has been forced to “bear the entire burden of the pandemic, while the landlord receives full rent, unaffected.”
“The rents provided in the leases... no longer make commercial sense, are entirely disproportionate and are neither just nor fit in the circumstances as the premises have fundamentally changed since the parties entered into the lease,” the lawsuit concludes.
HBC is seeking a range of orders, including reinstatement of its lease and rent relief.
Neither side has responded to requests for comment, nor to the respective lawsuits.