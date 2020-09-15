About 90 percent of students returned to school, last week, the superintendent of schools for Okanagan Skaha School District 67 confirmed Tuesday.
“In terms of estimates for last Thursday and Friday’s staggered orientation and start, our estimates are that we were at or above 90%,” Todd Manuel said in an email.
“We are meeting regularly as a senior team to review enrollment and to ensure we are following up with families that have requested specific education programs associated with our restart plan.”
There was speculation earlier this month that many parents in B.C., concerned with the risks associated with COVID-19, would choose to keep their children home.
Okanagan Skaha operates public schools in Penticton, Summerland, Naramata, Kaleden and the West Bench.