After being accused Tuesday of imposing a “stupid” delay on part of a COVID-19 relief package for Oliver residents, the politician behind the move said he fears the long-term cost will be too high for ratepayers.
Oliver council met by videoconference to formally approve a suite of moves worth about $620,000 that were first announced last week, including tax cuts and discounted utility bills. The lost revenue will be made up simply by reducing transfers to reserves.
“I wouldn’t call it drastic, but it’s certainly, hopefully, some support to various sectors of the community who are struggling financially in difficult times,” said Doug Leahy, the town’s chief financial officer.
The broadest measure reduces the planned 9% property tax increase to zero. The hike – part of a five-year series to prepare for a big jump in policing costs in 2022 – would have raised $152,000.
Sewer and garbage-collection bills will still see planned increases of 2% and $5, respectively, but will be discounted by 50% for the first quarter, resulting in a total hit of $130,000.
The costliest change will defer a planned 4% water rate increase at a cost of $120,000., while first-quarter water bills for both residential and agricultural users will be discounted by 50%, which is expected to cost $220,000 in lost revenue.
The sole opponent to the water discount was Rick Machial, one of two town councillors whose mandate is strictly water. He said he supported deferring the 4% rate increase, but not cutting first-quarter bills in half, because it would impact the water utility’s reserves, which stood at $2 million at the start of the year.
That non-unanimous vote meant the bylaw would have had to be sent to the B.C. government for review, a process that takes up to two months, according to chief administrative officer Cathy Cowan, who also warned that delay would wreak havoc with utility bills.
“This is stupid, if you ask me,” said Coun. Larry Schwarzenberger after 30 minutes of debate about the process.
Coun. Machial shot back: “I think we have a responsibility as councillors to ensure our organization, the Town of Oliver, is in a strong financial position.
“Unless we drop capital projects, we are going to have to have much larger (tax) increases in the future. That’s why I’m so strongly opposed.”
Schwarzenberger clarified he was referring to the process, not Machial, as stupid, after which Machial changed his vote.
With the elements of the relief package in place, council then deferred a decision on delaying the deadline for payment property taxes from July 2 to perhaps as late as Sept. 30.
Leahy noted it will leave the town with a cash-flow problem come the summer for which it might have to raise the limit on its credit line or borrow against reserve accounts worth $8.3 million.
Osoyoos council has already extended its property tax deadline until Sept. 18, while Penticton is considering doing the same.
Penticton’s broader relief package is expected to be unveiled next week after council gets the results of citizens’ and business surveys that are open until April 16.