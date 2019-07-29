Protecting a type of aquatic mussel is just as important as clearing Okanagan Lake of weeds, provincial officials say.
The NDP government has no plans to lift restrictions against the use of rototillers to uproot patches of Eurasian milfoil where Rocky Mountain ridged mussels have been found.
The Central Okanagan Regional District asked for a review of the rototilling ban, warning that the unchecked spread of milfoil could foul swimming areas and damage the ecosystem
But the government now says the rototilling ban will remain in place despite the potential threat to tourism.
“The ministry recognizes the threat that invasive milfoil poses to the recreation and tourism values within the Okanagan basin,” reads part of a letter sent from Gerry MacDougall, regional executive director of the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, to the regional district.
“However, these impacts have to be weighed against the need to adequately protect native ecosystems and the species that inhabit them,” McDougall writes.
While the rototilling ban will remain in place, the government says it will work with the Okanagan Basin Water Board and other agencies to develop new milfoil management practices that do not impact the Rocky Mountain ridged mussels.
Earlier this year, the OBWB warned the rototilling ban could trigger a substantial increase in the area of Okanagan Lake plagued by milfoil, which are water weeds that grow close to shore.
Left unchecked, the slimy green weeds could quickly become as entrenched in the lake as they were decades ago, local officials say.
“If we’re not allowed to eventually to rototill along the… shore, I think the situation would fairly quickly revert back to what it was in the '70s, and that’s when large areas of the lake were covered in milfoil,” James Littley, the OBWB’s operations manager, said in early April.
“It’s not just a question of the weeds being ugly to look at and not very nice to swim in,” Littley said. “They have a significant impact on water quality and that effects a lot of things in the ecosystem.”
Current rules require rototilling of milfoil cease within 50 metres in every direction from where a Rocky Mountain ridged mussel is identified. As a result, rototilling bans have already been established at locations such as Kin Beach in Vernon, stretches of the West Kelowna shoreline, places in Summerland, and on parts of Skaha Lake and Osoyoos Lake.
For its part, the government says harvesting of milfoil — which involves the trimming of the weed’s tops rather than their de-rooting, can continue in areas where the Rocky Mountain ridged mussel has been found.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.