Get your resume ready, because the Start Here Okanagan Job Fair is coming to Penticton.
The trade show-style event will take place at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre on March 12 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., offering a diverse range of jobs from entry-level to experienced workers.
“In today’s tight labour market, local businesses are telling us that recruitment is becoming an increasing challenge. Our forthcoming Job Fair is a practical solution that will connect employers with individuals seeking employment or new opportunities,” said Andrew Kemp, the economic development specialist for the city.
The event is running in partnership with WorkBC, Okanagan College, South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services, Travel Penticton, Penticton Industrial Development Association and Foundry Penticton, Penticton Chamber of Commerce, YMCA of Okanagan and the Local Immigration Partnership.
Employers are encouraged to register online at www.starthereokanagan.com/jobfair for a booth. Job-seekers may also register online for free tickets.
