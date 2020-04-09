As some people turn to the bottle to drown their self-isolation sorrows, they’re also faced with the problem of having nowhere to return their empties to get their deposits back.
Bottle depots are closed a result of provincial health orders, but, a long-running charity bottle drive is still open for business.
“It’s picked up a bit, but it’s not as busy as the middle of the summer,” said Pat Wand, whose groups of volunteer takes bottles drop-offs from the public every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lots of the Penticton and Summerland IGA stores.
Wand said the operation is respecting health orders for physical distancing and the like.
“People just drive up and drop off, and we’ve got gloves and all that stuff,” she said
Wand started out simply collecting bottles on her own while walking her dog, then giving the money to charity.
It just grew from there, and has raised approximately $150,000 over the last nine years for local charities such as the South Okanagan-Similkameen SPCA, the pediatric ward of Penticton Regional Hospital and Summerland food bank.
Statistics Canada released survey results this week that showed 14% of Canadians are drinking more alcohol than they normally do during the COVID-19 pandemic.