From fried plantains, spicy side dishes and colourful cultural attire to tips on managing your afro, UBC Okanagan students are set to celebrate Black History Month in style.
UBCO’s African Caribbean Student Club (ACSC) is a student-led cultural organization that currently consists of almost 300 members and is growing bigger every year, explains club president Blessing Adeagbo.
“Our idea with the club is to open up the African and Caribbean culture to the public and let everyone see what we are all about,” she said. “We have our own traditions and cultures and we want to share those. But just as importantly, we want people to realize we still have so much in common.”
Throughout the year, the club hosts events that highlight the diversity of African and Caribbean culture. February is Black History Month across Canada and the students have been especially busy organizing a number of public activities that celebrate their cultural diversity.
“Black History Month is a representation of what happened in the world and what is still happening in the world today,” said Adeagbo. “It is an important international symbol that should be celebrated in order to educate the community, not only about black culture but also to exhibit what the university values — celebrating and supporting different cultural communities.”
All events are open to the public ó some have a fee, to recover costs. The month ends with a gala at the Coast Capri Hotel that features a cultural fashion show, traditional dancing and an opportunity to showcase the different talents and achievements of UBCO’s students.
Upcoming events
Afro-hair workshop
Monday, Feb. 3, room ARTS 112, Arts building starting at 6 p.m.
This free workshop will educate participants on ways to maintain and style their hair. Attendees will learn tips and tricks, some protective hairstyles and ways to keep their hair healthy.
Take Me Out
Friday, Feb. 7, Richard S. Hallisey Atrium, Engineering Management Education building, starting at 7:30 p.m.
This is an annual Valentine’s Day party. Tickets $5 for members or $8 for non-members.
Ubuntu Chat with UBCO’s Equity and Inclusion Office
Monday, Feb. 10, UNC 200, University Centre Ballroom, 4 to 6 p.m. (free)
Ubuntu Chat is a safe space for the discussion of a particular topic in the community, where each person expresses their opinions respectfully. It is a way for everyone to be aware of what is going on in our community and to encourage these conversations to continue beyond this space.
Afro-Caribbean spin class
Wednesday, Feb. 12, UBCO Gym/Hangar, 3211 Athletics Court, spin studio, time TBA.
A typical spin class but Afro-Caribbean style. Tickets: free for paid club members and $2 for non-members
Taste of Africa and the Caribbean
Monday, Feb. 24, Fipke Centre Foyer, 12 to 3 p.m.
A food fair consisting of African and Caribbean cuisines for people to enjoy and get a glimpse of different cultures. This is a $5 per plate buffet-style event.
Ubuntu Chat 2 with UBCO’s International Program and Services’ Intercultural Development Program
Thursday, Feb. 27, location and time to be announced. Ubuntu Chat is a safe space for the discussion of a particular topic in the community, where each person expresses their opinions respectfully. This Ubuntu chat will have a panel discussion.
ACSC Annual Legacy Gala
Saturday, Feb. 29, doors open at 6 p.m., Coast Capri Hotel. The gala is the ultimate celebration of African and Caribbean culture, with food, entertainment, recognition of the member’s academic and non-academic achievements. Students showcase their cultural attire, some students will perform poetry, music or dances. The evening ends in a dance party. Tickets start at $30 or $35.
More information about the gala and other UBCO events celebrating Black History Month can be found on Facebook — look for African Caribbean Student Club or on Instagram at @ubcoacsc.
