It wasn’t supposed to be a debate about the economic incentive zones program, but that’s where the discussion went Tuesday as city council narrowly approved an extension worth $500,000 for owners of a new apartment building on Ellis Street.
“We have to listen to the people out there: They don’t want us to keep giving tax money away when it’s not necessary,” said Mayor John Vassilaki, who was on the losing side of a 4-3 vote that granted an extension of the EIZ program to Wildstone Construction, which is behind the 48-unit Ellis One project.
The other dissenters were Couns. Jake Kimberley and Frank Regehr.
Under terms of the EIZ program, which was initiated in 2010 to spur development, owners of Ellis One units will pay tax only on the value of the land under them, not the building itself. The benefit is expected to total $500,000 over the next decade.
To qualify, Wildstone had to agree to complete the project by Dec. 31, a milestone it now claims will be difficult to reach due to weather delays and shortages of professionals. Worried that rushing to meet the mark would result in undue stress on workers and possibly a substandard job, Wildstone asked for an extension.
Regehr suggested Wildstone was actually seeking special treatment.
“If a taxpayer paying their annual tax bill is a day late, I don’t think that taxpayer gets to come forward and argue in the revenue department that they just couldn’t quite make it and they ought to be forgiven this,” he said.
Speaking in favour of the extension, Coun. Julius Bloomfield noted he would go along with it only for the benefit of Ellis One’s future residents.
“We’ve got probably 25 to 30 sales going on in that building where people have been budgeting with the deal they thought they had. If we deny this, the benefit that we’re taking away is not to the developer, but it’s to those people who have bought into the development,” said Bloomfield.
Coun. Campbell Watt argued the extension would not result in a loss of tax revenue, but rather “a delay in it,” while Coun. Katie Robinson noted even the city has run into cost overruns and delays on some of its own projects.
And such one-off requests like the one from Wildstone, added Coun. Judy Sentes, are exactly what elected officials are supposed to decide.
In his presentation to council, planning manager Blake Laven noted the project had generated $15,000 in permit fees and another $270,000 in development cost charges.
He went on to describe the milestone dates contained in the EIZ bylaw as “largely arbitrary.”
“Staff consider that the intent of the bylaw is met, and this shouldn’t necessarily be a philosophical discussion on whether EIZs should be supported or not,” Laven added.
Coun. Jake Kimberley, a long-time opponent of the EIZ program, disagreed, calling the initiative “a farce.”
“We’ve given away millions of dollars under this program. Millions of dollars that 99% of the taxpayers in this community have got to recover,” said Kimberley.
Nine other projects that were in the same EIZ program intake as Ellis One have all been completed or are expected to be completed on time, according to Laven.
One-bedroom units in Ellis One start at $300,000, according to the project’s website, which has two penthouses listed at $1.2 million each.
