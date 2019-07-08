WorkSafeBC has fined a Penticton Indian Band-owned business nearly $20,000 after a worker was electrocuted on the job.
The incident happened in March at a Westhills Aggregates quarry, according to an incident summary posted online by WorkSafeBC.
“While excavating a trench, an excavator struck a buried electrical cable, and a worker inside the trench received an electrical shock from the severed cable. The firm failed to ensure that, before excavating with mechanical equipment, it had accurately determined the location of all underground utilities,” the summary states.
“This was a repeated and high-risk violation.”
Westhills Aggregates is appealing the $19,606.41 penalty, which was assessed in June.
