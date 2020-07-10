Rallies protesting an RCMP officer’s treatment of UBC Okanagan nursing student Mona Wang will be held in four B.C. locations on Saturday.
In Kelowna, the Justice for Mona Wang rally will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. at Stuart Park.
Rallies are also planned in Vancouver, Richmond and Surrey.
A notice announcing the rallies is signed by the OCCA Communities Association, Asian Canadian Equity Alliance Association and “A Group of Canadians Supporting Justice of Mona Wang.”
On Jan. 20 Const. Lacey Browning was conducting a wellness check on Wang. Video camera footage shows Browning dragging Wang down a hallway, pulling on her hair and stepping on her head.
Wang is suing Browning, the police and provincial and federal governments. Internal police investigations are underway into Browning’s actions.