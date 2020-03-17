A man is dead after the vehicle he was driving left Highway 97 and crashed near Okanagan Falls on Tuesday morning.
Police say the elderly male driver was northbound about two kilometres south of Okanagan Falls, when his car inexplicably left the roadway around 9:40 a.m.
“Road and weather conditions at the time of the (crash) were reported as good, and impairment or criminality are not being considered contributing factors to this crash,” RCMP said in a press release.
The victim’s name has not been released.
The investigation has been handed over to the RCMP South Okanagan Traffic Services Unit, which is requesting witnesses or anyone with dash camera video to call 250-499-2250.