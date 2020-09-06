The Star-Spangled Banner may have survived the battle of Fort McHenry, but it is not still there beside the Peachland war memorial.
A large U.S. flag, hoisted this week next to the town’s cenotaph at the request of producers shooting a movie that’s set in America, has been taken down.
“A member of the Legion told the producers he didn’t think it was appropriate that the American flag was flying over the cenotaph just because of a movie. And they agreed to take it down,” Cheryl Wiebe, the town’s recreation director, said Friday.
Peachland had the highest per-capita losses of any Canadian town during the First World War. Only about 300 people lived in Peachland in 1917. Sixty of the men enlisted and 17 of them were killed.
Two other U.S. flags, however, are still flying along the Peachland waterfront when filming is underway. When the cameras aren’t rolling, town officials take down the Stars and Stripes.
Hoisting U.S. flags over town-owned properties drew a lot of attention in Peachland this week. While the U.S. flag is routinely flown in place of the Maple Leaf during American-set productions in Canada, Peachland rarely hosts any film or production companies.
Although there’s a sizeable film industry in Vancouver, with the city often standing in for American locales, municipal officials will not take down the Canadian flag from civic properties to accommodate shooting. Instead, producers tell film-makers to use technology to edit out any Canadian flags.
Peachland agreed to the request to take down the Maple Leafs, however, mostly in consideration of the economic benefits brought to the town by the production. Dozens of crew members are working in the town, spending money at restaurants and stores, Wiebe said.
“I think the vibe overall in town has been mostly positive,” Wiebe said.
The Star-Spangled Banner, the U.S. national anthem, was written by American patriot Francis Scott Key after he was inspired to see the American flag still flying above Fort McHenry in Baltimore after a night of heavy bombardment by British troops, in the War of 1812.