Penticton’s longest-running bottle drive is back for the new year.
As in the past, volunteers will accept bottle donations every Saturday from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. outside the Penticton and Summerland IGA stores.
Those unable to make it to the IGA drop-off locations are encouraged to call or text 250-488-1055 for pick-up or for an alternative drop-off location.
Organizer Pat Wand started out simply collecting bottles on her own while walking her dog and then giving the money to charity.
It just grew from there, and has raised approximately $150,000 over the last 10 years for local charities such as the South Okanagan-Similkameen SPCA, the pediatric ward of Penticton Regional Hospital and Summerland food bank.