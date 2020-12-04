For most kids, Christmas is about what’s under the tree, but seven-year old Rowan Tyler has another agenda this year, helping the less fortunate.
So when he learned his school, Wiltse Elementary, was chipping in with the district-wide campaign to collect non-perishable items, he was the first to donate.
“It’s because people that don’t have much money need food so they can have a nice life,” said the Grade 2 pupil. “I told my parents right away to do a food donation, so we found some food that hadn’t been opened yet and put it in a bag and put it in the bin at the school the next day.”
Rowan is just one of thousands in School District 67 who have been together to do a compilation of the usual events held at this time of year to help those in need.
That included the 10,000 Tonight and Toys for Tots to Teen events which were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The goal of the new campaign is to get 10,000 food items, 1,000 toys as well as $20,000 in cash to purchase additional goods.
Penticton Secondary hosted the Toys for Tots event the past two years and, combined with Princess Margaret Secondary and middle schools, were going door to door to collect food items for the Salvation Army’s food bank as part of the 10,000 Tonight drive.
Pen-Hi’s Jordan Picheniuk is a Grade 12 leadership student who is working with others to make this year’s challenging and re-invented campaign a success.
“Both of those were huge, but this year we had to re-imagine them as drive-thru events until about two weeks ago when the new restrictions came out and we had to pivot on a dime,” said Picheniuk.
“So far we’re five days in and we’re doing well. We’ve always had incredible response from the community and those that can have always been happy to help.”
So far, they have collected more than 5,000 food items and work will be concentrated on collecting more toy donations.
Although he’s worked on other campaigns in the past, this year is especially important for Picheniuk.
“I was born and raised in Penticton, I’ve seen the good and the bad and I really think that it’s drives like these that bring people together in ways that I don’t think anything else can,” he said. “I just think everybody is missing something in their lives right now.”
Donations can be made at all Penticton public schools, Canadian Tire, Cannery Brewing, IGA, Safeway, Save-On-Foods, Superstore and Walmart.
Anyone who is unable to go to one of the donation drop sites can contact Pen-Hi at 250-770-7750 and arrangements will be made to pick them up.