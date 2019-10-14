Construction

Construction work in the Sendero Canyon area of Penticton.

 Herald file photo

An outstanding September has pushed Penticton construction values up 35% on the year.

Staff at City Hall issued permits for work valued at $23.8 million last month, up from just $4.3 million in September 2018.

Last month’s total was largely attributable for a single permit for $18-million worth of work at Penticton Regional Hospital, where a major renovation of the emergency department is underway.

Through the first nine months of 2019, total permit values stood at $156.7 million, compared to $116.3 million in the year-ago period.