The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
11:11 a.m. Main Street, Penticton, Motor-vehicle incident.
12:02 p.m. Oliver Ranch Road, Okanagan Falls. Motor-vehicle incident.
1:40 p.m. Highway 5A, Princeton. Motor-vehicle incident.
4:41 p.m. Bull Moose Road, Anarchist Mountain. Motor-vehicle incident.
5:13 p.m. Highway 97, Okanagan Falls. Motor-vehicle incident.
6:06 p.m. Backstreet Boulevard, Penticton. Alarm.
6:21 p.m. Main Street, Oliver. Spill.
6:58 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
10:39 p.m. Highway 97, Oliver. Motor-vehicle incident.
11:56 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
Tuesday
1:06 a.m. Kirkpatrick Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
5:12 a.m. Main Street, Penticton. Medical first response.